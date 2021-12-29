Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Keep caste bias out of the classroom
editorials

Keep caste bias out of the classroom

Authorities must stop caste from vitiating interactions in the classroom, and sullying the education of young people. India made the constitutional promise of a dignified life to its most underprivileged castes, and is bound to fulfil it
India has some of the world’s most-robust anti-discrimination laws but far too often, incidents of caste-based discrimination are brushed under the carpet, emboldening caste elites to continue with covert and overt forms of bias. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 08:41 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

Caste is ubiquitous in India. A rude reminder of this came from Uttarakhand’s Champawat district last week when roughly 40 upper-caste students refused to eat food cooked by 32-year-old Sunita Devi, a Dalit woman. To make matters worse, the local administration dismissed Ms Devi, who was appointed as “Bhojanmata” earlier in the month, citing procedural violations, and asked an upper-caste woman to cook the midday meals instead. This enraged the Dalit students, who hit back and refused to eat meals prepared by the upper-caste cook. Instead of fostering learning and inclusive values, the classroom had become indelibly cleaved along caste lines in the space of a week due to social ostracisation and a rare rebellion.

This is regrettable, but not irreversible. The authorities should immediately reinstate Ms Devi if she fulfills conditions of employment and take strict action against the students and their parents who initiated the caste-based boycott. Instead of trying to bury the issue, the administration should thoroughly probe her complaint of caste-based harassment and ensure that neither she, nor any other Dalit person, faces a similar situation in the future.

India has some of the world’s most-robust anti-discrimination laws but far too often, incidents of caste-based discrimination are brushed under the carpet, emboldening caste elites to continue with covert and overt forms of bias. Authorities must stop caste from vitiating interactions in the classroom, and sullying the education of young people. India made the constitutional promise of a dignified life to its most underprivileged castes, and is bound to fulfil it. Let’s start with Sunita Devi.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP