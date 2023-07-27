Local body polls in J&K will be crucial

Against this backdrop, local body elections are an important step forward for the restive region’s democratic processes. When they are held, the panchayat polls will be the first electoral exercise after a contentious delimitation process. Earlier, elections to district and block development polls were held,but they weren’t full-fledged local polls. The panchayat elections will give an opportunity to political parties to sort out their stances and test their popularity among the people. And it’ll allow the ordinary residents of the region a voice in matters of their own governance, not only by allowing them to choose their local representatives, but also by paving the way for assembly elections in the Union Territory for the first time in nearly a decade.

The stage appears set for the first panchayat elections in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Newly appointed state election commissioner BR Sharma said that panchayat polls should be held in October-November this year as the term of the existing panchayat ends on January 9, 2024. Local body elections are an important barometer of political support and form the foundation of any electoral democracy. But they assume additional importance in Jammu & Kashmir, which has undergone tectonic changes since the last time village body polls were held, with its bifurcation and loss of its special status and statehood. On one side, the government argues that terrorism has dipped and investments are flowing in; but on the other, Valley based political parties say that democratic rights have been suppressed and regular terror strikes against civilians show that militancy may have been emboldened in recent years.

