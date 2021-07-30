Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Mamata Banerjee throws her hat in the ring
editorials

Mamata Banerjee throws her hat in the ring

While she did not officially declare her ambitions (few politicians do) Ms Banerjee believes that she has the ability to pull together diverse strands of the Opposition together, and therefore views herself as a possible prime ministerial candidate
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Exclusive
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi July 28. (File photo)

Emboldened by both her electoral victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the persistent disarray in the Congress, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee, visited Delhi this week. The timing of her visit (during the monsoon session of Parliament), political meetings (including with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi), public statements, and the role of her party in the House (as the most belligerent anti-government force) add up to a simple political conclusion. Ms Banerjee sees a vacuum in the national Opposition space in the run-up to 2024. And while she did not officially declare her ambitions (few politicians do) Ms Banerjee believes that she has the ability to pull together diverse strands of the Opposition together, and therefore views herself as a possible prime ministerial candidate.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee’s national plans pose new challenge to CPI (M)

This plan seems to be based on two tactics. One, ensure a broad understanding among all non-BJP forces in a way that the dominant force in a state — be it the Congress, or in many cases, a regional party — is projected as the sole challenger to the BJP in that state. Two, Ms Banerjee is hoping to build her stature as well as relationships in a way where she is seen as the obvious candidate who has the track record, network and credibility to emerge as the face of such an alliance, either before or after polls.

This plan has four challenges. One, it relies on arithmetic. And even if coordination between Opposition forces is better than it was in 2014 or 2019, it does not tackle the obvious question of chemistry. That can happen only through a common, acceptable leader so that citizens have an answer to that perennial question — Modi versus who? Two, Ms Banerjee may have her admirers, but she is a polarising figure and has increasingly been projected as “pro-Muslim” by the BJP ecosystem. Projecting her, or even the prospect of her as PM, may help her in Bengal but may alienate urban middle classes elsewhere who see her as a maverick, and also lead to Hindu consolidation. Three, unlike the Gujarat model, which ended up getting popular traction, the West Bengal model is not really an electorally resonant platform, yet. And finally, the Opposition’s performance hinges on how the Congress does in states where it is in direct bipolar competition with the BJP. The prospects of an improved Congress performance are dim. But if they do improve, the grand old party is not going to cede leadership. Ms Banerjee has a tough climb ahead.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION
Exclusive

Tiger conservation: India’s strides and challenges

Exclusive

Mr Blinken pays a visit

The Supreme Court is right on begging

Time to break the stalemate

Emboldened by both her electoral victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the persistent disarray in the Congress, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee, visited Delhi this week. The timing of her visit (during the monsoon session of Parliament), political meetings (including with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi), public statements, and the role of her party in the House (as the most belligerent anti-government force) add up to a simple political conclusion. Ms Banerjee sees a vacuum in the national Opposition space in the run-up to 2024. And while she did not officially declare her ambitions (few politicians do) Ms Banerjee believes that she has the ability to pull together diverse strands of the Opposition together, and therefore views herself as a possible prime ministerial candidate.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee’s national plans pose new challenge to CPI (M)

This plan seems to be based on two tactics. One, ensure a broad understanding among all non-BJP forces in a way that the dominant force in a state — be it the Congress, or in many cases, a regional party — is projected as the sole challenger to the BJP in that state. Two, Ms Banerjee is hoping to build her stature as well as relationships in a way where she is seen as the obvious candidate who has the track record, network and credibility to emerge as the face of such an alliance, either before or after polls.

This plan has four challenges. One, it relies on arithmetic. And even if coordination between Opposition forces is better than it was in 2014 or 2019, it does not tackle the obvious question of chemistry. That can happen only through a common, acceptable leader so that citizens have an answer to that perennial question — Modi versus who? Two, Ms Banerjee may have her admirers, but she is a polarising figure and has increasingly been projected as “pro-Muslim” by the BJP ecosystem. Projecting her, or even the prospect of her as PM, may help her in Bengal but may alienate urban middle classes elsewhere who see her as a maverick, and also lead to Hindu consolidation. Three, unlike the Gujarat model, which ended up getting popular traction, the West Bengal model is not really an electorally resonant platform, yet. And finally, the Opposition’s performance hinges on how the Congress does in states where it is in direct bipolar competition with the BJP. The prospects of an improved Congress performance are dim. But if they do improve, the grand old party is not going to cede leadership. Ms Banerjee has a tough climb ahead.

Please sign in to continue reading

  • Get access to exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations
  • Read, share and save articles of enduring value
Sign In
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?

MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP