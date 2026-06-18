Modi-Trump geniality must yield trade gains

There’s a discernible change of tone in the relationship, going by the Evian bilateral. Whether Trump will remember his affection for “talented Indians” or his promise to be there “if anyone attacks India” when such needs arise, is anyone’s guess.

As for the renewed bonhomie between Islamabad and Washington, New Delhi can do precious little for now. Pakistani civil and military establishment has been ingratiating itself to Trump by way of both public messaging and backchannels since Operation Sindoor. India, on the other hand, has remained steady in its stated policy of entertaining no third-party mediation. Trump’s repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan have not gone over well in New Delhi, although he steered clear of such a claim in France.

How close will likely be demonstrated when the discussions on US-India bilateral trade agreement (BTA) resume next week with the visit of US trade representative Jamieson Greer to India. US-Israel war on Iran has adversely impacted the Indian economy, and a favourable BTA can ease some of the pressures.

Out of these three issues, at least two were brought to the table during the summit. India’s unwillingness to let the loss of seafarers’ lives pass was demonstrated by Modi raising the issue twice in Trump’s presence. During the bilateral meeting, Trump conceded that the safety of seafarers is a collective responsibility. As for trade and tariffs, Modi didn’t raise it but Trump said the two countries were very close to a deal.

‘He’s a tough trader,’ said US President Donald Trump about Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders met after a 16-month hiatus on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. While decoding Trump’s statements isn’t a very fruitful exercise — he equivocates almost compulsively — his effusiveness about India and Modi with the backdrop of trade tariffs, Washington’s increasing closeness with Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, and US attack killing three Indian seafarers appears particularly jarring.

‘He’s a tough trader,’ said US President Donald Trump about Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders met after a 16-month hiatus on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. While decoding Trump’s statements isn’t a very fruitful exercise — he equivocates almost compulsively — his effusiveness about India and Modi with the backdrop of trade tariffs, Washington’s increasing closeness with Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, and US attack killing three Indian seafarers appears particularly jarring.

PREMIUM Trump’s effusiveness about India and Modi with the backdrop of trade tariffs, Washington’s increasing closeness with Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, and US attack killing three Indian seafarers appears particularly jarring. (AP)

Out of these three issues, at least two were brought to the table during the summit. India’s unwillingness to let the loss of seafarers’ lives pass was demonstrated by Modi raising the issue twice in Trump’s presence. During the bilateral meeting, Trump conceded that the safety of seafarers is a collective responsibility. As for trade and tariffs, Modi didn’t raise it but Trump said the two countries were very close to a deal.

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How close will likely be demonstrated when the discussions on US-India bilateral trade agreement (BTA) resume next week with the visit of US trade representative Jamieson Greer to India. US-Israel war on Iran has adversely impacted the Indian economy, and a favourable BTA can ease some of the pressures.

As for the renewed bonhomie between Islamabad and Washington, New Delhi can do precious little for now. Pakistani civil and military establishment has been ingratiating itself to Trump by way of both public messaging and backchannels since Operation Sindoor. India, on the other hand, has remained steady in its stated policy of entertaining no third-party mediation. Trump’s repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan have not gone over well in New Delhi, although he steered clear of such a claim in France.

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{{^usCountry}} There’s a discernible change of tone in the relationship, going by the Evian bilateral. Whether Trump will remember his affection for “talented Indians” or his promise to be there “if anyone attacks India” when such needs arise, is anyone’s guess. {{/usCountry}}