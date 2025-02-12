No defence for failing the forces

The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently has around 30 combat jet squadrons, against a sanctioned strength of 42, a figure not achieved for decades despite the growing pressure on the force to secure the country’s security interests in a neighbourhood with two major adversaries. In this context, to hear IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, talk about his lack of confidence in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the country’s sole manufacturer of combat jets, is a matter of concern. PREMIUM Bengaluru: Indian Air Force aerobatic team 'Surya Kiran' performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI02_12_2025_000364B) (PTI)

HAL makes the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, which will replace the decades-old MiG-21 as the IAF’s main workhorse and take on a greater share of the functions of the combat fleet. IAF has had to put off the phasing out of two remaining squadrons of MiG-21s, with a design dating back to the late 1950s, because of delays in the delivery of LCAs by HAL. The LCA is considered a cost-effective and capable aircraft in its class, but the programme has faced repeated delays — it project was conceived in 1983 and the jet made its first flight in 2001. Over the years, the project has been hit by US sanctions, denial of equipment by Denmark and delays in delivery of equipment by both Russia and the US, which is supplying the all-important engine. While IAF has two LCA squadrons, HAL has already missed its delivery schedule for the more potent LCA Mk-1A, a development attributed to General Electric’s failure to supply engines.

The IAF chief’s blunt talk on HAL raises questions about the public sector behemoth, especially his comments that the firm is yet to address IAF’s worries. IAF clearly has a lot at stake here, with plans to acquire up to 190 LCAs. The force’s problems will become more acute by the end of this decade when it begins phasing out other combat jets such as the Jaguars and Mirage-2000s. There has often been a feeling within the armed forces that HAL — and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) — have bitten off more than they can chew, and the time has come for a comprehensive audit of their record and functioning. This is necessary to establish what ails these institutions, especially their poor record in meeting deadlines, and to fix accountability, especially since India intends to become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in defence production and expand its export basket and footprint.

Recommended Topics

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! See More Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! See Less

For evolved readers seeking more than just news Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games Subscribe Now