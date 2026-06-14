No succour for families a year after the AI crash

Instead, by choosing to say so little, the AAIB has allowed the speculation about human involvement and counter-theories — and, thereby, culpability — emanating since the release of its preliminary report last July, to linger. At a time when the families needed succour, AAIB gave them only a reiteration of the investigation’s protocols and procedures. The two families of the deceased pilots, awaiting absolution, are still enveloped in ignominy of rumours.

Apart from saying that the inquiry was proceeding across aircraft systems, flight recorder data, and engine-related components, the statement offered barely any insights. No timelines were projected for concluding the investigation or submitting a final report. There was no update on the status of the examination GE, the engine manufacturer, is conducting at its US facility. Nor were there any details on potential hold-ups. While aviation sector experts believe that such investigations may sometimes take a long time to conclusively establish the facts leading to crashes, the AAIB could have communicated about aspects of the investigation concluded so far and, without committing to a timeline, indicated if the process is nearing completion. That would have been some manner of salve for the families dealing with grief and anxiety.

A year after the Air India flight 171 crashed in Ahmedabad, the families of the 260 killed in the accident still await answers. Closure is a far cry. The accident’s central question — whether the fuel supply to both engines of the aircraft was cut by human hand or a fault in the machinery — surely needs a thorough, careful investigation. But after a yearlong wait, the bland bureaucratese of the five-paragraph statement from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) — giving very few updates on the investigation’s progress and just a broad overview — does precious little for the grieving families of victims.

A year after the Air India flight 171 crashed in Ahmedabad, the families of the 260 killed in the accident still await answers. Closure is a far cry. The accident’s central question — whether the fuel supply to both engines of the aircraft was cut by human hand or a fault in the machinery — surely needs a thorough, careful investigation. But after a yearlong wait, the bland bureaucratese of the five-paragraph statement from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) — giving very few updates on the investigation’s progress and just a broad overview — does precious little for the grieving families of victims.

PREMIUM Apart from saying that the inquiry was proceeding across aircraft systems, flight recorder data, and engine-related components, the statement offered barely any insights. (PTI)

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Apart from saying that the inquiry was proceeding across aircraft systems, flight recorder data, and engine-related components, the statement offered barely any insights. No timelines were projected for concluding the investigation or submitting a final report. There was no update on the status of the examination GE, the engine manufacturer, is conducting at its US facility. Nor were there any details on potential hold-ups. While aviation sector experts believe that such investigations may sometimes take a long time to conclusively establish the facts leading to crashes, the AAIB could have communicated about aspects of the investigation concluded so far and, without committing to a timeline, indicated if the process is nearing completion. That would have been some manner of salve for the families dealing with grief and anxiety.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead, by choosing to say so little, the AAIB has allowed the speculation about human involvement and counter-theories — and, thereby, culpability — emanating since the release of its preliminary report last July, to linger. At a time when the families needed succour, AAIB gave them only a reiteration of the investigation’s protocols and procedures. The two families of the deceased pilots, awaiting absolution, are still enveloped in ignominy of rumours. {{/usCountry}}