Omicron: Work with African countries

It is in this backdrop that India’s solidarity with African countries as a new variant of Sars-CoV-2, Omicron, makes its impact felt in the southern part of the continent is important. India said it has supplied 25 million vaccines to 41 African countries; it has cleared all orders of vaccine supplies under Covax; any new requirement will be considered promptly; and India would also be willing to partner with African institutions on genome surveillance. At a time when many in the continent feel resentful at the West’s hypocrisy, India must be a steady and reliable partner to African countries. It is the right thing to do.

India resumed the supply of vaccines before the Prime Minister’s visit to the United Nations in September. That Covax, the international mechanism aimed at providing equitable access to vaccines, was proving ineffective; China-made vaccines were often a tool of geopolitical leverage; the World Trade Organization hasn’t yet waived intellectual property requirements for vaccine manufacturing as proposed by India and South Africa; and the western world has largely hoarded vaccines have deepened this inequity.

Earlier this year, as India began its Covid-19 vaccination drive, it initiated Vaccine Maitri — the supply of vaccines to a range of countries as a part of its international obligations, and bilateral grants. As the second wave hit, and criticism mounted about how India was short of supplies on the domestic front while offering vaccines to other countries, the government stopped the export of vaccines. Domestically, this defused criticism and earned the government breathing room; externally, it provoked criticism, for many countries in the neighbourhood were left stranded.

