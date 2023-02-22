Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Pak instability has no short-term remedy

Pak instability has no short-term remedy

editorials
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 01:35 AM IST

Will unpopular economic measures give way to genuine reform or will the Sharif government baulk at taking tough measures due to the fear of buoying Mr Khan’s prospects? Expect little change till the 2023 elections

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government appears stricken at the enduring popularity of Imran Khan, whose rabble-rousing style and street-smart politics are proving to strike a chord with sections of Pakistanis who are exasperated with the economic stalemate and ensuing instability (AFP)
ByHT Editorial

The deadlock in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and escalating tensions around allegations levelled at Imran Khan in connection with violent protests outside the election commission come at a bad time for Pakistan, and its embattled government. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told a German news outlet that Pakistan must function as a nation and ensure that subsidies are given only to the poor. The stern comments come days after the ninth round of talks over a $6.5 billion bailout package concluded without any pact in sight. At home, this has meant runaway inflation and a government forced to hike energy rates, and tariffs on luxury goods and imports, despite growing unpopularity. On the political side, suspense is building over the future of Mr Khan, who was disqualified last year by the election commission, and who is facing charges under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for allegedly threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally.

The developments highlight the unfortunate reality of Pakistan today, where the structural weaknesses of the economy and polity are inflicting pain on ordinary citizens even as the political and military establishment bicker over control. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government appears stricken at the enduring popularity of Mr Khan, whose rabble-rousing style and street-smart politics are proving to strike a chord with sections of Pakistanis who are exasperated with the economic stalemate and ensuing instability. The problem lies, as the country’s defence minister Khawaja Asif admitted in an interview recently, not with the negotiations with the IMF but in the skewed models of politics and economics adopted by Islamabad. Till there is a fundamental change of course, such instability and frequent periods of crisis are likely to remain the norm. Will unpopular economic measures give way to genuine reform or will the Sharif government baulk at taking tough measures due to the fear of buoying Mr Khan’s prospects? Expect little change till the 2023 elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP