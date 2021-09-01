Paralympics 2020: Where India shines

In 1968, India sent its first delegation of para-athletes to Israel for the Games, but returned empty-handed. In 2021, after breaking records, displaying personal bests, smashing past tallies, and overcoming all odds for a place on the podium, India can hold its head high. But it cannot end there. The numbers are telling: India has won more medals (already, for they are still ongoing) in the Paralympic Games than the Olympics this year. This should lead to more funding and the creation of sports facilities that promote disabled athletes. Para-athletes are living proof that the human spirit is indomitable. India must promote sport for all, as a symbol of equity in society and the recognition of its most courageous athletes.

With the agenda of social inclusion, the Paralympic Games have, over the past 50 years, ensured fair competition irrespective of physical, visual and mental limitations. They have raised the bar of “disabled sport”, paving the way for para-athletes to be recognised as sportspersons in their own right. They promote accessibility (an important factor in building equitable societies) and play a key role in changing attitudes towards disability, while restoring the belief that sport is accessible to all.

The world’s biggest sporting event for the disabled is seeing India shine brighter than ever before. With two gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the halfway mark, India has shot past its best-ever tally at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020. Rifle shooter, Avani Lekhara has become the first Indian woman to win a gold, and javelin thrower, Devendra Jhajharia, has outdone himself and past records. India’s para-athletes, undeterred by deficits and the challenges of Covid-19, deserve greater recognition and celebration.

