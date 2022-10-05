Prachand: A boost for defence indigenisation

However, it has taken upwards of two decades for the defence research and development complex, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the military to develop and green-light the LCH project since the need for such a platform became obvious during the 1999 Kargil war. At that time, the military’s ageing and lightly protected Chetak and Cheetah helicopters were especially vulnerable to fire from Pakistani troops that occupied strategic heights in the Kargil sector. The defence establishment can and must drastically cut the time for developing military hardware and platforms. The political leadership, given its focus on indigenisation, is expected to move speedily in giving the go-ahead for such projects.

The induction of the indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH), now named Prachand, into the Indian Air Force (IAF) is a milestone for the country’s efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence production and manufacturing. While IAF has other attack helicopters acquired from abroad, such as the United States (US)-origin Apache and the Russian-built Mi-24, these are heavier platforms that do not have the ability to operate efficiently at extremely high altitudes. As defence minister Rajnath Singh correctly noted at the ceremony to induct the Prachand, the war in Ukraine and other recent conflicts have shown that heavy weapon systems that cannot move rapidly become easy targets for the enemy. In that sense, the Prachand’s capabilities – including stealth features such as a narrower fuselage, lower profile and reduced radar and infra-red signatures – make it a worthwhile platform for a range of uses in different terrains. Given that the four helicopters inducted into IAF were part of a limited production run of 15 ordered by the government two years at a cost of ₹3,887 crore, it is understandable that all the systems, including anti-tank guided missiles and an electronic warfare and protection suite, are yet to be fully integrated with the platform.

