President of a divided America

Regardless of the attacker’s motive and affiliations, America today is an angry and polarised society. Its many bruises call for care and healing. Trump said he has a “dangerous job” while addressing the media after the chaotic Saturday night. He is surely right, but the onus is on the President to make the job less dangerous. That will help America — and the world — breathe easy.

These incidents have been framed as attacks on free speech and debate. But they point towards a larger social and political crisis that the US establishment may need to confront. MAGA politics, which helped make the second Trump presidency, has built a polarising and exclusivist narrative of America First. MAGA propaganda — targeting immigrants and immigration, for instance — has normalised a politics of hate and violence that now seems to be on autopilot, generating its own tailwinds and currents. To make matters worse, Trump’s backtracking on his poll promises — such as ending America’s wars — has reportedly upset and divided the MAGA constituency. This sentiment has been compounded by energy shocks and inflationary tendencies in the backdrop of the Iran war. A divided America is a concern that Trump may have refused to engage with as he battles a bruising war in West Asia and imposes his agenda on the world, upsetting even traditional allies in America’s neighbourhood and Europe.

Preliminary reports suggest the assassination attempt on Saturday may have been a lone wolf attack. Just two months ago, Secret Service agents shot a 21-year-old armed intruder at the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago. Multiple persons have been detained for alleged attempts on or threats to Trump’s life since he won a second term as US President in November 2024. In September 2025, Charlie Kirk, a Trump backer and leading figure in the MAGA movement, was shot, an incident the President described as a “political assassination”.

The aborted assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump, not the first of its kind, comes at a tricky time for the US and the world. The war America and Israel launched on Iran has roiled the world economy, and its ripples are being felt, even in the US. Serious political violence of any kind or scale can turn into a black swan event with global consequences. Thankfully, White House security staff overpowered the armed intruder soon after he shot at an officer.

The aborted assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump, not the first of its kind, comes at a tricky time for the US and the world. The war America and Israel launched on Iran has roiled the world economy, and its ripples are being felt, even in the US. Serious political violence of any kind or scale can turn into a black swan event with global consequences. Thankfully, White House security staff overpowered the armed intruder soon after he shot at an officer.

PREMIUM Multiple persons have been detained for alleged attempts on or threats to Trump’s life since he won a second term as US President in November 2024. (AFP)

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Preliminary reports suggest the assassination attempt on Saturday may have been a lone wolf attack. Just two months ago, Secret Service agents shot a 21-year-old armed intruder at the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago. Multiple persons have been detained for alleged attempts on or threats to Trump’s life since he won a second term as US President in November 2024. In September 2025, Charlie Kirk, a Trump backer and leading figure in the MAGA movement, was shot, an incident the President described as a “political assassination”.

These incidents have been framed as attacks on free speech and debate. But they point towards a larger social and political crisis that the US establishment may need to confront. MAGA politics, which helped make the second Trump presidency, has built a polarising and exclusivist narrative of America First. MAGA propaganda — targeting immigrants and immigration, for instance — has normalised a politics of hate and violence that now seems to be on autopilot, generating its own tailwinds and currents. To make matters worse, Trump’s backtracking on his poll promises — such as ending America’s wars — has reportedly upset and divided the MAGA constituency. This sentiment has been compounded by energy shocks and inflationary tendencies in the backdrop of the Iran war. A divided America is a concern that Trump may have refused to engage with as he battles a bruising war in West Asia and imposes his agenda on the world, upsetting even traditional allies in America’s neighbourhood and Europe.

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{{^usCountry}} Regardless of the attacker’s motive and affiliations, America today is an angry and polarised society. Its many bruises call for care and healing. Trump said he has a “dangerous job” while addressing the media after the chaotic Saturday night. He is surely right, but the onus is on the President to make the job less dangerous. That will help America — and the world — breathe easy. {{/usCountry}}