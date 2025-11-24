Regulating social media for children

Several studies and surveys speak of the harm that social media can do to users, especially young people. Yet, social media companies have minimised this in their narratives or outright denied it. Recent court filings in a case in the US indicate companies may have been aware of such fallout and, in some cases, deliberately overlook adverse findings from their own research. According to a Reuters report, the documents talk of the termination of a 2020 internal research by Meta — the social media bellwether — after responses pointed at mental health gains that followed deactivation of the social media platform.

The sustained minimising of harm by social media companies — Meta is at the forefront — has long painted them as being unaware or unsure of such consequences. The court filings seems to suggest otherwise: Meta internally sought to explain the findings as being tainted by “existing media narrative”. Meta and other social media companies need only look at research. A 2019 study amongst adolescent users in the US reported twice the risk of poor mental health outcomes among those who used social media for more than three hours than what was common for the overall age cohort. Or anecdotal evidence; there has been extensive coverage of negative fallout — warped identity formation and perception of the world outside, exacerbation of self-harm and bullying risks, addictive usage, and deep isolation due to unchecked use over long periods daily, stunting social and behavioural development and curtailing physical activity.

Several countries have taken measures to contain the harm. A 2023 advisory of the US Surgeon General urged lawmakers to pursue policies that further limit access to social media for all children, “including strengthening and enforcing age minimums”. Australia’s ban on social media use for children under the age of 16 years is to be enforced from December 10. The UK is considering “app caps” that will limit time spent on social media.

India has a large catchment of young users, and excessive usage is taking root quite early as well — a 2023 survey found almost two out of three Indian children aged 9-17, from urban areas, spend three or more hours on social media. Against such a backdrop, there is perhaps a need for a regulatory architecture. Business-as-usual too can’t continue anymore, especially when the technology giants in question privilege profits over the mental wellness of users.