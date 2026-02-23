Restoring trust is key to better Dhaka-Delhi ties

With the recent change of guard in Dhaka, there is fresh impetus for normalisation of the relationship with New Delhi. Bangladesh’s missions in India are resuming tourist visa services, which the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration had suspended over “security concerns”. A resumption of services by the Indian side — suspended in response to the Yunus administration’s move — is also on the cards. Under the newly-elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government headed by Tarique Rahman, a string of overtures has signalled an intent to return to a more cordial relationship, after a long period of largely one-sided rancour. The two countries must reciprocate good-faith gestures and build on them to recover lost ground. The government in Bangladesh will have to balance competing interests in the neighbourhood and the larger South Asian region while not facilitating anything that jeopardises ties with India. (AFP)

The relationship must be insulated from the noise of domestic politics in both countries for long-term stability and regional progress. The government in Bangladesh will have to balance competing interests in the neighbourhood and the larger South Asian region while not facilitating anything that jeopardises ties with India. The new dispensation has sent out the right initial signals, moving away from the hostility towards India that marked both the BNP’s earlier leadership and the previous, interim, government. For its part, India must distance itself from the factors that shaped Dhaka’s perception of New Delhi as preferring one party across the border, even as it urges inclusive democracy in Bangladesh.

People-to-people connect will be a key pillar for normalising ties in the long run. There have been some positive signs here, with the Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata bus service set to resume after a trial run. Rescuing cricket from the consequences of the unnecessary controversy thrust upon it by the Yunus regime can be another platform to nurture this. Restoring friendly relations will need both sides to strengthen trust with a range of actions, small and big.