Riding on hope, delivering goods

The first BJP government in Delhi in nearly three decades addresses the gender, regional, and caste dynamics of the party’s rainbow support base. The choice of Rekha Gupta, a first-time woman MLA as chief minister (CM), is interesting on at least two counts. One, though the BJP controls 14 states and UTs, only Delhi has a woman CM. Gupta add muscle to the party’s claim that it aims to empower women politically. Two, women are a constituency that the AAP tried to cultivate with welfare promises, but they moved towards the BJP in the Delhi assembly polls earlier this month. Clearly, the Delhi BJP wants to consolidate this critical demographic — which has proved to be the swing factor in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra — in its favour. That the BJP found a person from the trader community and the middle class would help it retain these two core support bases that were pivotal in the party securing a near two-thirds majority in the Delhi assembly. The choice of the other six ministers also revealed a careful balancing of regional and caste aspirations.

Now comes the hard part. Delhi has suffered over the last five years as its elected government and the L-G clashed repeatedly over the smallest of issues, resulting in a dysfunctional administration. In an interview with this newspaper, Gupta signalled a welcome change in attitude: The CM said the L-G and she shared a common vision, that of a developed Delhi. This is sorely required.

The BJP’s win was facilitated as much by its welfare and infrastructure promises as by its organisational strength and the anti-incumbency against the AAP. The Capital needs an infrastructure overhaul. Roads, drains, footpaths, water supply all need to be improved. Better garbage disposal needs to be thought of and the crisis around existing landfills addressed. Water is the other big problem that the new government will have to deal with — summer is almost here and the scarcity season will begin soon. The Yamuna became a political hot button during the campaign, and the new government indicated that it wants to clean up the river as a priority. This will need to be carefully thought through. Yamuna’s pollution has a lot to do with the multiple drains that carry untreated domestic waste, sewage and industrial effluents into the river. Lack of sufficient flowing water throughout the year compounds the problem. Simply put, reviving the Yamuna will need a multi-state effort even though the pollution largely takes place in the 22-km stretch within Delhi. The aarti at Vasudev Ghat on Thursday needs to be followed up with concrete policy proposals and rigorous checks.

Similarly, pollution also needs multi-state intervention. That all five governments with stakes in the National Capital Region are controlled by the BJP should make the process of assessment, consultation, planning and implementation easier. The Yamuna and the Aravalli, central to Delhi’s ecology, need pan-NCR solutions. Though the region has existed as a concept for decades, it has rarely been treated as a contiguous area by the executive: Plan documents talk about it but joint action plans that can offer tangible results are missing. Now is the opportunity to change that. Improving civic services will be another key challenge in a city with multiple authorities and little accountability.

The new Delhi government is riding on the hopes of millions of voters looking for a better quality of life. The political dynamics are aligned to deliver on the promises. The time starts now.