Row over Finnish PM partying is needless

Ms Marin is a trailblazer. At 36 and a single mother, her youthful take on the dour world of politics has won her accolades, but also clashed with the usually leaden image of politicians. Controversy aside, the leaked video is a fun reminder that leaders sing and dance, and it’s alright for them to do so.

For most of the world, the digital age and the penetration of social media has erased the walls between the personal and the professional. This is especially true for politicians and national leaders who often lean on carefully curated images to court voters; but outrage at a leader enjoying a moment of levity is misdirected and counterproductive. So long as Ms Marin didn’t break any laws – she offered to voluntarily take a drug test this week to dispel allegations that she was under the influence of substances when the video was shot – she deserves to be judged only by the delivery of her promises to the electorate and her governance record.

A leaked video of Finnish Prime Minister (PM) Sanna Marin partying and dancing with friends at a gathering in a private residence last week has divided popular opinion in the Nordic country and the word. One group of people think that the PM should have been more restrained at a time when war is raging in Ukraine and Europe is attempting to come together to help people flee the conflict region. They also alleged that her party was a security risk and showed that she was inadequately focused on solving the nation’s surging cost-of-living crisis. But others, including rights groups and citizens, argued that the row was contrived and that in addition to being the nation’s leader, Ms Marin was also a citizen who was entitled to personal time and that criticism directed at her smacked of sexism.

