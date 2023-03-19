Securing State’s digital assets

The government is looking to hire private cybersecurity contractors, this paper reported last week. The plan is to ultimately improve the cyber defences of the government at a time when many of its digital utilities, services and databases have been cracked open by attackers of a diverse nature and motives. Just last winter, India’s premier government hospital and medical research agency, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, was hit by ransomware and over a terabyte of data — possibly amounting to millions of patient records — was lost. The National Informatics Centre (NIC), the government’s information technology service provider, runs and maintains that network service. NIC has been at the centre of multiple cyber incidents recently. In 2020, its email service, allowing @gov.in addresses, was used as a springboard for further attacks.

Government's plans to beef up cybersecurity with private sector help is encouraging. But decisions and interventions must move fast, and the cybersecurity police is now key (Shutterstock)

That incident was not surprising because governments worldwide discover the new lengths cyber adversaries will go to every year. In 2022, virtually all of the American administration, for instance, was found to have been compromised in what is now known as the SolarWinds hack. The most dangerous attackers are geopolitical adversaries, whose cyber soldiers can inflict substantial harm, which often comes to light only years later. But apart from them are cybercriminals looking to make quick money — and what better target for them than repositories and services hundreds of millions of people rely on. Against this backdrop, NIC, with large deficits in funding, personnel, and technology, seems out of its depth.

Globally, such threats have far outpaced the lumbering response of bureaucracies. The above incidents prove this is just as true for India. Cybersecurity is a niche domain where agencies and organisations that are able to push the envelope of offence and defence are those that can be nimble with skill and technology. The economics of the field is also often at odds with government pay grades, which are revised with long intervals in between. So, it is no surprise that many countries work with the industry to secure their public sector digital assets. In this regard, such a move by India will be helpful. For its next steps, however, the administration must move on the long-pending cybersecurity policy, which will establish the rules of the road for how the government protects its assets and lays down what cybersecurity standards must be followed by all.

