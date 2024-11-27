Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spare EVMs for poll losses, reflect on political reasons

ByHT Editorial
Nov 27, 2024 07:02 PM IST

It may well be time for a section of the Opposition to abandon its tired rhetoric on EVM manipulation and reflect on the possible political reasons that may be causing its electoral defeats

The default response these days of a section of the Opposition, especially the Congress party, when it fails to win an election is to question the electronic voting machine (EVM). It has been no different after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lost the Maharashtra elections. Just as it did when the Haryana results did not match its expectations, the Congress has gone on the offensive against EVMs after the Maharashtra verdict. This time, it has received the support of MVA ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) in its demand to revive paper ballots. On Tuesday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, at a function to mark 75 years of the Constitution, hinted at the party launching a campaign against EVMs.

Voters seem to exercise their franchise with great sophistication and diligence: For instance, we have repeatedly seen the electorate in many states voting in different parties to the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assembly even when elections are held simultaneously (HT Photo)
Voters seem to exercise their franchise with great sophistication and diligence: For instance, we have repeatedly seen the electorate in many states voting in different parties to the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assembly even when elections are held simultaneously (HT Photo)

Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court’s observations on EVMs while disposing of a plea that raised doubts about the sanctity of the electoral process and the voting machines Tuesday are pertinent. The judges pointed out that the process and EVMs are questioned by a party only when it loses. In April this year, the Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the use of EVMs in elections and described the demand as “unsound”. It had then — and rightly so — viewed the introduction of EVMs as an electoral reform that improved the sanctity of the process by ending malpractices such as booth capturing, a common feature of Indian elections at one point. The Court had also expressed satisfaction with the Election Commission of India’s submissions regarding the tamper-proof features of the machines.

The bafflement of political parties when the verdict goes against them is understandable. Voters seem to exercise their franchise with great sophistication and diligence: For instance, we have repeatedly seen the electorate in many states voting in different parties to the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assembly even when elections are held simultaneously. It may well be time for the Congress to abandon its tired rhetoric on EVM manipulation and reflect on the possible political reasons that may be causing its electoral defeats.

Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On