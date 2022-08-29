Tackling post-Covid suicidal distress

It is not difficult to understand what prompted this surge in deaths by suicide: Restrictions on physical movement and social contact, lockdowns, economic insecurity, job losses, and school and business closures contributed to a steep rise in cases of depression and anxiety across the world. Tackling it will not be easy because detection is often hampered by social stigma, and there is an acute shortage of mental health professionals. The country must add financial muscle and human resources to the National Mental Health Programme and craft a multipronged approach involving the creation of social, psychological, and economic safety nets to tackle the challenge. In addition, the State must start a large-scale public health campaign to sensitise people about mental health, suicide prevention, and the kind of support needed from families and communities for those battling the scourge.

Covid-19 has had a ruinous impact on people’s mental health. New data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) last week captures the depth of the problem and the challenge it poses for the public health system. According to NCRB, 164,033 people died from suicide in 2021, an increase of 7.2% from 2020. At 120 deaths per million, 2021 saw the highest rate of deaths from suicide since 1967, the earliest year for which this data is available. Among professions, self-employed people and those engaged as daily wagers registered the biggest increase in deaths by suicide, followed by salaried workers and students. The fastest increase in deaths by suicide in 2021 was among students and small entrepreneurs; a similar trend was seen in the 2020 edition of the report.

