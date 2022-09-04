Taking Delhi-Dhaka ties to the next level

Indian and Bangladeshi leaders can often be heard referring to the current phase of bilateral relations as a shonali odhyay or golden chapter. But there is also a growing realisation on both sides of the need to take the relationship to the next level, especially ahead of the national elections in Bangladesh in 2023 and in India in 2024. Bangladesh’s economic achievements have served as an example to others in the region, though the country has turned to the International Monetary Fund and cut back on imports as part of the response to hardships brought on by the Ukraine crisis. India, on the other hand, still has much to gain from connectivity and trade initiatives with Bangladesh, but has to be careful not to give rise to an impression that such measures only benefit New Delhi. In striking a balance in this mutual agenda of interests will lie the path for further bolstering of ties.

The India-Bangladesh Summit this week will be a key opportunity for both countries to take stock of their relations following the disruption caused by the pandemic. Bangladesh occupies a key place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and both the Indian prime minister (PM) and president visited Dhaka last year for the celebrations marking Bangladesh’s 50th anniversary of independence. The two sides have maintained their focus on connectivity initiatives, including those that benefit India’s northeastern states, and a host of projects aimed at boosting trade and investment. During Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s visit, the two sides are expected to finalise arrangements and sign agreements in areas ranging from defence cooperation to sharing of river waters and trade. Bangladesh is a key regional partner, not just for trade and transit arrangements but also for the security of the northeastern states, which were, in the past, troubled by insurgent groups operating from bases on Bangladeshi soil. Bangladesh has also emerged as India’s largest source of tourists, including tens of thousands of people who come to the country for medical treatment.

