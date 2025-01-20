The bovine beliefs of a man of science

Veezhinathan Kamakoti loves cows. More so if they are indigenous breeds. He also believes that cow urine has medicinal value. As a private individual, he has every right to stick to his beliefs, which are derived from faith-based claims than evidence provided by modern science. The trouble is Kamakoti, who has a doctorate in computer science, and has taught the subject to many batches of undergraduate science students, is now the director of IIT-Madras, a reputed institute set up to teach and train young minds in science and technology. Kamakoti was invited to share his wisdom on cow urine by Go Samrakshana Sala because he heads IIT-Madras; endorsement from an IIT scientist-professor would be seen as the perfect validation of a claim that has now assumed the contours of a faith-centric political project. Simply put, regardless of his qualifications, Kamakoti has exposed himself as lacking in scientific temper, which is founded on evidence that can be independently verified, and he is guilty of promoting faith-based pseudo-science. A science teacher and the head of an institution with global standing should have been more careful with his words.

