Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The bovine beliefs of a man of science

ByHT Editorial
Jan 20, 2025 08:34 PM IST

What is disturbing is that Kamakoti is not alone. There is no shortage of people willing to tailor their views to suit those of the State.

Veezhinathan Kamakoti loves cows. More so if they are indigenous breeds. He also believes that cow urine has medicinal value. As a private individual, he has every right to stick to his beliefs, which are derived from faith-based claims than evidence provided by modern science. The trouble is Kamakoti, who has a doctorate in computer science, and has taught the subject to many batches of undergraduate science students, is now the director of IIT-Madras, a reputed institute set up to teach and train young minds in science and technology. Kamakoti was invited to share his wisdom on cow urine by Go Samrakshana Sala because he heads IIT-Madras; endorsement from an IIT scientist-professor would be seen as the perfect validation of a claim that has now assumed the contours of a faith-centric political project. Simply put, regardless of his qualifications, Kamakoti has exposed himself as lacking in scientific temper, which is founded on evidence that can be independently verified, and he is guilty of promoting faith-based pseudo-science. A science teacher and the head of an institution with global standing should have been more careful with his words.

Veezhinathan Kamakoti PREMIUM
Veezhinathan Kamakoti

What is disturbing is that Kamakoti is not alone. There is no shortage of people willing to tailor their views to suit those of the State. Some years ago, the government invited research proposals on the uniqueness of indigenous cows and the curative properties of cow urine, dung, and milk, including potential cancer treatments. Using public policy and public funds to make science subservient to faith, or politics is a fraught project with consequences for public health. Kamakoti should tend his thoughts in the bucolic pastures of faith but without the badge of a scientist and the brand of IIT.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On