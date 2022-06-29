The Capital is staring at a heat emergency

Policy gaps must be addressed. First, redefine heatwaves to include humidity; second, set up a system for proper reporting of heat-related deaths (90% of such deaths are not reported due to technical difficulties in diagnosing them); third, establish an institution legally bound to make data available; and fourth, make heat-related illnesses “notifiable” diseases and list them as a disaster by the National Disaster Management Authority so that heat victims can qualify for relief assistance. The heat emergency must be tackled before it gets out of control.

The high heat index and wet-bulb temperatures can have adverse effects; at wet-bulb temperatures of 32°C, even fit and acclimatised people can’t work; at 35°C, the same people sitting in the shade die within six hours. Scientists warn that the climate crisis is making high wet-bulb temperatures more likely. If this is the future, India is staring at a crisis. This will have a countrywide impact. But the economically weaker states will be hit the hardest because a large demographic depends on daily wage work.

Delhi will remember the summer of 2022 as one that broke many weather records. After extreme temperatures and back-to-back heatwave days, the Capital’s heat index touched 53 degrees on Tuesday, and the wet-bulb temperature, 33.7 degrees (the highest this year). The heat index is a function of maximum temperature and humidity, calculated in the shade. The wet-bulb temperature takes into account maximum temperature, wind speed, humidity, and solar radiation, calculated under direct sunlight. According to the India Meteorological Department, moisture-laden easterly winds are keeping humidity levels at 45%-74%.

