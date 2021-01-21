The Centre retreats

Fifty six days after farmers — largely from Punjab and Haryana — blocked Delhi’s borders, as a part of a mass movement demanding the repeal of farm laws, the government on Wednesday relented. While it has ruled out a repeal of the laws, the Centre — in talks with farm unions — offered to suspend the farm laws for a period of 18 months and set up a committee with representatives from both sides to discuss all issues. The farm unions will respond to the government officially on January 22, but there are indications that they have taken up the proposal positively.

This newspaper believes that the farm laws will open up India’s agricultural markets, enable greater choice for farmers, and create a mechanism for closer agri-industry interface. And, therefore, the ideal scenario would have been sticking to the reforms while ensuring the buy-in of farmers. But the government’s decision to retreat is understandable. The political logic of continuing with the reforms, in the face of the mass movement, at a time when there are multiple other crises facing the nation, was becoming increasingly untenable. And with its offer, the government has sent a signal of reconciliation, defused a potentially volatile situation, bought itself time to sell the reforms and allay apprehensions around it, and engage in wider consultations. Farm unions must, now, cooperate with the Centre and protesters must return home.

But the entire episode throws up lessons for all sides concerned. The government has blinked — and the reason it had to do so was because of its earlier decision to push through laws without adequate consultation and due process. It also made the mistake of underestimating the depth of the sentiment on the issue in Punjab — a combination of economic and identity-related anxieties had put the crucial border state on the edge. It shows that having a parliamentary majority is not enough for legislation — winning over social forces in a complex and diverse land is equally important, as is going through a robust process. At the same time, it is crucial that the farm protests do not become a precedent — where social forces believe that they can, through disruption, coerce an elected government. That would be the path towards anarchy. The biggest lesson is that it only through democratic consultation, in an accommodative spirit, that structural economic changes can be sustainable.