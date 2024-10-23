Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Commonwealth Games’ irrelevance

ByHT Editorial
Oct 23, 2024 08:30 PM IST

The state of the CWG begs a much larger question: Is it time to bury the Commonwealth Games, once and for all?

The 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) has been rescued by Glasgow. The Scottish city agreed to host a downsized version after original host Victoria (Australia) pulled out, saying the Games were “all cost and no benefit”, and Singapore and Malaysia looked the other way. Glasgow wants only 10 sports, perhaps taking care of the “cost” part of the problem. But what about “benefit”? It appears there is none.

The state of the CWG begs a much larger question: Is it time to bury the Commonwealth Games, once and for all? PREMIUM
The state of the CWG begs a much larger question: Is it time to bury the Commonwealth Games, once and for all?

India, the biggest economy and market in the Commonwealth nations, has lost the bulk of its medal-winning chances with wrestling, shooting, badminton, table tennis and hockey randomly culled from the list of events. The money its athletes and supporters could have pulled in is, therefore, not enough of a draw at the time of choosing what sports to keep and what to discard. This is just a small part of the problem. The state of the CWG begs a much larger question: Is it time to bury the Commonwealth Games, once and for all?

The British Empire Games, first organised in the 1930s to project a united front to the colonies at a time when the sun was starting to set on the Empire, was rechristened the Commonwealth Games in 1978. It was a bad idea then, and it’s a worse idea now — with countries moving on from their colonial past, not looking to hold on to it. Also, since this is a forced concept, the top stars almost invariably sit out of the CWG because they have bigger competitions to focus on — Olympics, World Championships, continental events such as the Asian Games, and the global circuits of every individual sport. So, there was no Usain Bolt in Delhi 2010, no Lee Chong Wei in 2014, no Tour de France champion Chris Froome in 2018, and no Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in 2022.

The standard of competition is below par; the fan interest is low; the cost is hard to justify; and the concept of the Commonwealth no longer exists. So, with nothing going for it, why is the CWG still a thing?

Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //