The curious case of the Hathras stampede

ByHT Editorial
Mar 06, 2025 07:51 PM IST

It isn’t clear why the report, which enumerates a clutch of lapses on the part of organisers, is silent on Pal’s role in the matter

The report of the judicial commission that probed the stampede at a religious gathering in Hathras last year is curious: There is a clear and justified inculpation of the local civil and police authorities , but absolution of Suraj Pal , also known as Narayan Sakar Hari and Bhole Baba, the godman at whose satsang , a sudden stampede left 121 people dead on July 2 last year. The local administration certainly must shoulder part of the blame, and the report thoroughly discusses its lapses. From an uncharacteristically expedited grant of permission to failure to inspect the site before allowing the gathering to happen, the administration must answer for several instances of dereliction.

In cults/sects such as Pal’s, practices often originate from the so-called godmen and are often inseparable from their personalities; satsang organisers, too, respond to cues from the cult/sect leader (AP)
It isn’t clear why the report, which enumerates a clutch of lapses on the part of organisers, is silent on Pal’s role in the matter. The report says that the crowd size estimated was thrice what the site could hold, making it clear that the organisers never acted to limit entry after peak capacity was reached. It also notes that the organisers didn’t allow the police and other officials to function nor instruct the crowd to move in an orderly manner when there was a rush to collect “charan raj” (dust touched by a godman’s feet) as Pal was about to exit the stage. Even so, the report shies away from pinning any accountability to the controversial godman. In cults/sects such as Pal’s, practices often originate from the so-called godmen and are often inseparable from their personalities; satsang organisers, too, respond to cues from the cult/sect leader. Therefore, the report’s exoneration of Pal despite the fatal mismanagement and suggestion that the incident could be a “conspiracy” to defame the state government is downright dubious.

