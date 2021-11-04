The Democrats get a scare in the US

The problem for Democrats is fourfold. One, Mr Biden has been unable to get his ambitious domestic legislative agenda passed. This rests on the pillars of massive infrastructure spend, which is meant to create jobs and remodernise America to be globally competitive, and a “care economy” which is meant to provide welfare in terms of child care, expanded health care, and educational support. But divisions between the progressive Left and Centrists within the party have stalled it in Congress. Two, Americans are reeling under inflation, supply shortages, and uneven economic recovery. Three, Republicans have mounted a culture war — meant largely to stoke the fears of the White majority — with schools emerging as a key battle-ground. And finally, the Grand Old Party is trying out a new formula, where it retains Donald Trump’s base (and uses him), but also moves beyond it (by keeping him at some distance), like Mr Youngkin did. Unless Mr Biden and his colleagues get their act together, November 2022 will bring even worse news than November 2021 has.

Less than a year after Joe Biden swept Virginia in his presidential run, the Democrats lost the state to Republican candidate, Glenn Youngkin, in a gubernatorial contest. In New Jersey, the Democrats were able to re-elect the incumbent, but a relatively unknown Republican candidate came much closer to the finish line than anyone had anticipated. The two crucial races have taken place 13 months before midterms — when one third of the Senate seats, and all seats in the House of Representatives — will be up for grabs. The golden political moment for the Democrats, with the party in control of the White House, the Senate, and the House, may well be approaching its end.

The problem for Democrats is fourfold. One, Mr Biden has been unable to get his ambitious domestic legislative agenda passed. This rests on the pillars of massive infrastructure spend, which is meant to create jobs and remodernise America to be globally competitive, and a “care economy” which is meant to provide welfare in terms of child care, expanded health care, and educational support. But divisions between the progressive Left and Centrists within the party have stalled it in Congress. Two, Americans are reeling under inflation, supply shortages, and uneven economic recovery. Three, Republicans have mounted a culture war — meant largely to stoke the fears of the White majority — with schools emerging as a key battle-ground. And finally, the Grand Old Party is trying out a new formula, where it retains Donald Trump’s base (and uses him), but also moves beyond it (by keeping him at some distance), like Mr Youngkin did. Unless Mr Biden and his colleagues get their act together, November 2022 will bring even worse news than November 2021 has.