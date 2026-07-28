The end of the easy Canada era for Indians

Indians seem to be putting their Canada dreams to sleep, at least for now. Indian nationals make up the bulk of a decline in the admission of permanent residents by Canada between January and May this year — almost 60% of the overall reduction of 21,450. Experts highlight India’s disproportionate representation in overall migrations in the past now absorbing a disproportionate share of the cuts. The Canadian government began implementing strict measures to manage migration, including an annual admission quota

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Indians seem to be putting their Canada dreams to sleep, at least for now. Indian nationals make up the bulk of a decline in the admission of permanent residents by Canada between January and May this year — almost 60% of the overall reduction of 21,450. Experts highlight India’s disproportionate representation in overall migrations in the past now absorbing a disproportionate share of the cuts. The Canadian government began implementing strict measures to manage migration, including an annual admission quota and doing away with provisions whereby citizens and permanent residents could sponsor their parents or grandparents. These measures also reflect Canada’s shift from a rapid expansion in immigration over the past few decades to a more controlled process, including greater oversight on entry of international students. This is largely in line with steps being taken by the governments of numerous western countries that have witnessed the rise of political forces opposed to immigration without fetters.

PREMIUM Indian nationals make up the bulk of a decline in the admission of permanent residents by Canada between January and May this year — almost 60% of the overall reduction of 21,450. (Getty Images)

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the official agency responsible for immigration and refugees, has already signalled that the government is committed to maintaining immigration at “sustainable levels” and limiting new permanent residents each year to less than 1% of the country’s total population from 2027. As the Mark Carney government implements a massive immigration reset, aimed at reducing pressure on housing and public services, Indians may find that Canada is no longer as welcoming as before despite people of Indian origin making up about 5% of its population. However, the doors remain open for skilled professionals in Canada’s priority sectors such as scientific research, aviation, transport, and medicine.