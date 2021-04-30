The May 2 challenge

On Thursday, Kerala reported 38,607 Covid-19 cases, among the highest in the country, and 48 deaths. West Bengal saw 17,503 cases and 89 deaths. Tamil Nadu had 17,897 cases and 109 deaths. Assam had 3,079 cases and 26 deaths. And Puducherry had 1,122 cases and 12 deaths. On Sunday, as results for the assembly elections in these four states and one Union Territory are declared, all the focus will be on the arithmetic in the House, vote share and seat share. But while elections have their sanctity, and the mandate of the people must be understood and respected, the real numbers that all these states — and their newly elected political leadership — should be focusing on should be related to Covid, be it the daily cases, seven day average, case fatality rate, positivity rate, and number of hospital beds, oxygen, and ventilators available for critical patients. There is no more pressing work for the central government and new state governments than tackling the biggest crisis independent India has faced.

Elections in all these states posed a dilemma. It was common sense that crowded rallies enhance risks and exposure to the infection — yet, this was seen either as an inevitable byproduct of the need to maintain the democratic calendar or as an acceptable cost in the desire for political power by all parties. The Bihar experience of November 2020 gave the political class misplaced confidence that little would happen in terms of human costs. And the general narrative, pushed by the central government, that India had beaten the virus added to the sense of complacency. The Election Commission (EC) did not exercise the due judgment expected of it. And it was only in mid to late April, by when it was too late, that the EC and parties stepped back from campaigning as usual. This was, as this newspaper consistently argued, deeply irresponsible and put the lives of millions at risk.

Yet, now that elections are done and results are due, it is time to focus on the immediate task at hand. Refrain from any celebrations. Ensure there is no violence after the result — especially in West Bengal, which has a history of political violence. Transition to a new government immediately, without the usual fanfare that accompanies swearing-in ceremonies. And with a singular focus, work on Covid-19 management. There is no time to waste.

On Thursday, Kerala reported 38,607 Covid-19 cases, among the highest in the country, and 48 deaths. West Bengal saw 17,503 cases and 89 deaths. Tamil Nadu had 17,897 cases and 109 deaths. Assam had 3,079 cases and 26 deaths. And Puducherry had 1,122 cases and 12 deaths. On Sunday, as results for the assembly elections in these four states and one Union Territory are declared, all the focus will be on the arithmetic in the House, vote share and seat share. But while elections have their sanctity, and the mandate of the people must be understood and respected, the real numbers that all these states — and their newly elected political leadership — should be focusing on should be related to Covid, be it the daily cases, seven day average, case fatality rate, positivity rate, and number of hospital beds, oxygen, and ventilators available for critical patients. There is no more pressing work for the central government and new state governments than tackling the biggest crisis independent India has faced. Elections in all these states posed a dilemma. It was common sense that crowded rallies enhance risks and exposure to the infection — yet, this was seen either as an inevitable byproduct of the need to maintain the democratic calendar or as an acceptable cost in the desire for political power by all parties. The Bihar experience of November 2020 gave the political class misplaced confidence that little would happen in terms of human costs. And the general narrative, pushed by the central government, that India had beaten the virus added to the sense of complacency. The Election Commission (EC) did not exercise the due judgment expected of it. And it was only in mid to late April, by when it was too late, that the EC and parties stepped back from campaigning as usual. This was, as this newspaper consistently argued, deeply irresponsible and put the lives of millions at risk. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Dealing with active Covid-19 cases | HT Editorial Mental health as a casualty of Covid-19 | HT Editorial Tackling the issue of biomedical waste | HT Editorial Preserving a friendship | HT Editorial Yet, now that elections are done and results are due, it is time to focus on the immediate task at hand. Refrain from any celebrations. Ensure there is no violence after the result — especially in West Bengal, which has a history of political violence. Transition to a new government immediately, without the usual fanfare that accompanies swearing-in ceremonies. And with a singular focus, work on Covid-19 management. There is no time to waste.