The mixed legacy of Kalyan Singh

For a range of reasons — including the traditional upper caste orientation of the party, Singh’s own personal errors, and his difficult relationship with Vajpayee — Singh failed to retain his political power. He flirted with the Samajwadi Party but returned home to the BJP, became a governor even as his son carried on his electoral legacy. The BJP’s tributes to Singh are a recognition of his role in expanding Hindutva’s appeal, and an attempt to ensure that his support base stays with the party in the UP elections next year.

Singh, from the Lodh community, an Other Backward Class sub-group, combined his social roots with his commitment to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worldview. And it was this combination that enabled the BJP to come to power for the first time in the critical state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) under his leadership. It also helped expand support for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. As chief minister, Singh left a rare bright governance legacy — seeking to tackle various syndicates in the state, from education to the crime mafia. But this was tarnished by the Babri Masjid demolition — a criminal act, as per the same Supreme Court verdict that enabled the construction of the Ram Temple. Singh was UP’s chief minister in 1992, and either due to complicity or incompetence, failed to prevent the demolition of the mosque.

The politics of Hindutva has succeeded when Hindu political mobilisation has acquired social depth. This is the primary factor behind Narendra Modi’s electoral success in the past seven years — the party’s ideological worldview has gained traction among all Hindu castes, in varying degrees. But before him, even as Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s most popular face and LK Advani was its most formidable organiser, there was Kalyan Singh who succeeded in using the same formula.

