The nine lives of Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s former premier Nawaz Sharif has cleared one hurdle for his return to electoral politics with authorities giving the initial approval for the nomination papers filed by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo for next year’s general elections. Sharif came back to Pakistan in October after four years in self-imposed exile because of a raft of charges brought against him by the former government of Imran Khan, and is eyeing an unprecedented fourth stint as PM. The Pakistan’s Election Commission has accepted Sharif’s nomination papers despite questions about his eligibility to contest the February 8 elections given his lifelong disqualification from politics by the SC. The PML-N has argued that Sharif’s disqualification ended with his acquittal in all the graft cases he was facing. He now faces the difficult task of galvanising his party for what promises to be one of Pakistan’s most intriguing elections.

PREMIUM Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center in brown coat, waves to his supporters as he leaves after a court hearing in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.(AP)