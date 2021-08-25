Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / The tale of a threat, an arrest, and an old and new rivalry
editorials

The tale of a threat, an arrest, and an old and new rivalry

Narayan Rane said that he would have slapped CM Uddhav Thackeray if he was present. Politics, both old and new, lies at the heart of the issue
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 05:25 PM IST
PREMIUM
Union minister for micro, small & medium enterprises Narayan Rane. (PTI)

Maharashtra Police arrested Union cabinet minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday, making him the first central minister in over two decades to be arrested while in office. He was later released on bail. The trigger: Mr Rane had castigated state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for his supposed ignorance of facts about India’s independence, and said that he would have slapped the CM if he was present. The Shiv Sena did not take kindly to the remark, its activists filed complaints across districts, and the police picked Mr Rane on charges ranging from threatening a public servant to provoking breach of peace.

Mr Rane was wrong. Civility demands that political differences don’t manifest themselves in offensive remarks; a minister must choose his words carefully and threatening to slap anyone is wrong. At the same time, the Maharashtra government has overreacted — multiple first information reports and arrest for an offence, which, in the annals of sins committed by Indian politicians, is relatively minor, appears to stem from political considerations, although it is likely that even the party to which Mr Rane belongs would have reacted similarly had one of its popular leaders been threatened with physical violence.

Also Read | Narayan Rane arrest: Will send 75,000 letters to CM Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP

Politics, both old and new, lies at the heart of the issue. Mr Rane is a former Shiv Sainik. His inclusion in the cabinet was meant to signal to the Sena that the BJP would aggressively take on its former ally. Mr Rane, by paying tribute to Bal Thackeray further riled the Sena leadership. All of this is also happening in the run-up to civic elections, where the BJP is banking on Mr Rane to weaken the Sena in its strongholds in and around Mumbai. But while the political calculation is obvious, the controversy can end if Mr Rane apologises for having used violent language and Shiv Sena pulls back from its excessive response.

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra Police arrested Union cabinet minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday, making him the first central minister in over two decades to be arrested while in office. He was later released on bail. The trigger: Mr Rane had castigated state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for his supposed ignorance of facts about India’s independence, and said that he would have slapped the CM if he was present. The Shiv Sena did not take kindly to the remark, its activists filed complaints across districts, and the police picked Mr Rane on charges ranging from threatening a public servant to provoking breach of peace.

Mr Rane was wrong. Civility demands that political differences don’t manifest themselves in offensive remarks; a minister must choose his words carefully and threatening to slap anyone is wrong. At the same time, the Maharashtra government has overreacted — multiple first information reports and arrest for an offence, which, in the annals of sins committed by Indian politicians, is relatively minor, appears to stem from political considerations, although it is likely that even the party to which Mr Rane belongs would have reacted similarly had one of its popular leaders been threatened with physical violence.

Also Read | Narayan Rane arrest: Will send 75,000 letters to CM Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP

Politics, both old and new, lies at the heart of the issue. Mr Rane is a former Shiv Sainik. His inclusion in the cabinet was meant to signal to the Sena that the BJP would aggressively take on its former ally. Mr Rane, by paying tribute to Bal Thackeray further riled the Sena leadership. All of this is also happening in the run-up to civic elections, where the BJP is banking on Mr Rane to weaken the Sena in its strongholds in and around Mumbai. But while the political calculation is obvious, the controversy can end if Mr Rane apologises for having used violent language and Shiv Sena pulls back from its excessive response.

RELATED STORIES

Please sign in to continue reading

  • Get access to exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations
  • Read, share and save articles of enduring value
Sign In
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The art of mediating conflicts

Oil palm plantations: Don’t ignore the environmental lens

Monetise assets, the right way

A national consensus on Afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP