Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / The TMC’s expansion routes
editorials

The TMC’s expansion routes

If the intent is to send out a serious message about its ambitions in 2024, the TMC has succeeded — though it will face a challenge from the AAP
PREMIUM
There is no doubt that the Trinamool Congress has been displaying raw political hunger, ambition, and lots of energy — crucial qualities in the electoral theatre. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 08:50 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

After its success in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) decided to position itself as a national force capable of taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has since focused on two serious routes of expansion. One, it has decided to target specific geographies — which have either a substantial Bengali population or where it is able to successfully coopt local leaders or where the Congress is weak or where all such conditions exist and there is room for an Opposition force to make rapid strides. It is in this backdrop that the TMC has recruited Sushmita Dev (Barak Valley), Luizinho Faleiro (Goa), and, now, Mukul Sangma (Meghalaya), and moved into Tripura (where it appears to have already become the primary Opposition in public perception).

The second route is picking individuals who are unhappy with their own formations or have a public profile and can be used to portray an image of the TMC’s growing national character, or can be assigned to cultivate specific social or parliamentary constituencies. From Yashwant Sinha to Kirti Azad, Pavan Varma to Ashok Tanwar, Leander Paes to Jawhar Sircar, the TMC has picked figures who can bring visibility to the party even if their electoral contribution may be limited.

If the intent is to send out a serious message about its ambitions in 2024, the TMC has succeeded — though it will face a challenge as the leading non-Congress Opposition force to the BJP from the Aam Aadmi Party, if Arvind Kejriwal can win Punjab. If the intent is to reach a critical mass to be able to actually displace the Congress as the leading Opposition force, or to actually challenge Narendra Modi, the TMC still has a long way to go. But there is no doubt that it has displayed raw political hunger, ambition, and lots of energy — crucial qualities in the electoral theatre.

RELATED STORIES

After its success in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) decided to position itself as a national force capable of taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has since focused on two serious routes of expansion. One, it has decided to target specific geographies — which have either a substantial Bengali population or where it is able to successfully coopt local leaders or where the Congress is weak or where all such conditions exist and there is room for an Opposition force to make rapid strides. It is in this backdrop that the TMC has recruited Sushmita Dev (Barak Valley), Luizinho Faleiro (Goa), and, now, Mukul Sangma (Meghalaya), and moved into Tripura (where it appears to have already become the primary Opposition in public perception).

The second route is picking individuals who are unhappy with their own formations or have a public profile and can be used to portray an image of the TMC’s growing national character, or can be assigned to cultivate specific social or parliamentary constituencies. From Yashwant Sinha to Kirti Azad, Pavan Varma to Ashok Tanwar, Leander Paes to Jawhar Sircar, the TMC has picked figures who can bring visibility to the party even if their electoral contribution may be limited.

If the intent is to send out a serious message about its ambitions in 2024, the TMC has succeeded — though it will face a challenge as the leading non-Congress Opposition force to the BJP from the Aam Aadmi Party, if Arvind Kejriwal can win Punjab. If the intent is to reach a critical mass to be able to actually displace the Congress as the leading Opposition force, or to actually challenge Narendra Modi, the TMC still has a long way to go. But there is no doubt that it has displayed raw political hunger, ambition, and lots of energy — crucial qualities in the electoral theatre.

RELATED STORIES

Enjoy unlimited digital access

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP