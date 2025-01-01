Menu Explore
The unsettled debate about Covid origins

ByHT Editorial
Jan 01, 2025 09:24 PM IST

Five years later, as China and WHO still grapple over Covid data, the early missteps from five years ago continue to haunt us

On December 31, 2019, a notice about an unusual pneumonia cluster in Wuhan, China made its way to the WHO’s disease surveillance system. In that moment, the world stood at a crossroads, though we wouldn’t know that until the opportunity slipped past our fingers. What followed in those crucial three months was a cascade of fatal delays. As mysterious pneumonia filled Wuhan’s hospitals, bureaucrats in Beijing worked to suppress the truth. Even as genetic sequencing revealed a novel coronavirus – cousin to SARS and MERS – officials maintained their fiction of “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” until mid-January.

People walk on a pedestrian street in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on December 22, 2024, ahead of the fifth anniversary of China confirming its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (AFP)
People walk on a pedestrian street in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on December 22, 2024, ahead of the fifth anniversary of China confirming its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (AFP)

Doctors who raised early alarms found their warnings quietened by institutional inertia and political opacity and critical questions about the virus’s origins – whether from Huanan Market or a laboratory incident – were buried under China’s obstructionism. Knowing how a pathogen emerged shapes everything from preventing future spillovers from animals to designing safety protocols for labs to stave off dangerous pathogens. Yet China cleared the market without testing animals, withdrew genetic data from international databases, and hindered access to investigators. The origin mystery is unresolved till this day.

Meanwhile, the virus carved invisible transmission chains across continents. From Seattle to the Alps to Brazil’s carnival cities, it spread silently while the world watched China construct emergency hospitals and lock down millions. Yet paradoxically, as China sealed itself off, other nations maintained an illusion of immunity, treating it as a Chinese crisis. These weeks slipped away unused: no strengthening of healthcare systems, no testing infrastructure, no serious preparation.

Five years later, as China and WHO still grapple over Covid data, the early missteps from five years ago continue to haunt us — the lag between viral spread and human response, and the lethal gap between administrative action and scientific knowledge, remain.

