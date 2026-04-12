The window to negotiate peace

Vance’s remarks contained both a warning for Iran — that the lack of a deal was “bad news” for Tehran — and an openness towards further negotiations. Iran too signalled that further talks are possible, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying “diplomacy never comes to an end”. The world community must collectively push the two sides back to the negotiating table, as a resumption of the conflict is in no one’s interest. In the interim, the continuation of the ceasefire must be ensured, especially with an eye towards the safe passage of merchant shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while forceful steps must be taken to convince Israel about the urgent need to end its offensive in Lebanon, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and threatens to inflame regional tensions.

The one commodity that appears to have been in short supply during the talks is trust, and this is what all sides must focus on if this tenuous process of negotiations is to continue. It would have been unrealistic to expect an immediate agreement after just one round of talks. To the credit of the Iranian side, it returned to negotiations despite being attacked twice since last year by Israel and the US even as talks were underway. The US decision to send Vance to Islamabad for the talks too was a signal it is taking the process seriously. The talks have left open a window for forward movement, as both sides presented their demands and outlined their positions.

The talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad — the first face-to-face contact between senior officials of the two sides since they severed diplomatic relations 47 years ago — ended without an agreement on ending the war in West Asia, though a fragile ceasefire remains in place for now. US Vice President JD Vance, who led his country’s delegation, said Washington had put forward its “final and best offer,” but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, while Iran’s Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said the American side failed to gain the trust of his delegation despite “forward-looking” initiatives proposed by Tehran. Comments from leaders of both countries have pointed to persisting differences on several key issues, primarily Iran’s programme for developing nuclear weapons, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for global commerce, and Israel’s continuing offensive in Lebanon, which Tehran perceives as a violation of the fortnight-long truce that began last week.

The talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad — the first face-to-face contact between senior officials of the two sides since they severed diplomatic relations 47 years ago — ended without an agreement on ending the war in West Asia, though a fragile ceasefire remains in place for now. US Vice President JD Vance, who led his country’s delegation, said Washington had put forward its “final and best offer,” but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, while Iran’s Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said the American side failed to gain the trust of his delegation despite “forward-looking” initiatives proposed by Tehran. Comments from leaders of both countries have pointed to persisting differences on several key issues, primarily Iran’s programme for developing nuclear weapons, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for global commerce, and Israel’s continuing offensive in Lebanon, which Tehran perceives as a violation of the fortnight-long truce that began last week.

PREMIUM The US decision to send Vance to Islamabad for the talks too was a signal it is taking the process seriously. The talks have left open a window for forward movement. (AFP)

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The one commodity that appears to have been in short supply during the talks is trust, and this is what all sides must focus on if this tenuous process of negotiations is to continue. It would have been unrealistic to expect an immediate agreement after just one round of talks. To the credit of the Iranian side, it returned to negotiations despite being attacked twice since last year by Israel and the US even as talks were underway. The US decision to send Vance to Islamabad for the talks too was a signal it is taking the process seriously. The talks have left open a window for forward movement, as both sides presented their demands and outlined their positions.

Vance’s remarks contained both a warning for Iran — that the lack of a deal was “bad news” for Tehran — and an openness towards further negotiations. Iran too signalled that further talks are possible, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying “diplomacy never comes to an end”. The world community must collectively push the two sides back to the negotiating table, as a resumption of the conflict is in no one’s interest. In the interim, the continuation of the ceasefire must be ensured, especially with an eye towards the safe passage of merchant shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while forceful steps must be taken to convince Israel about the urgent need to end its offensive in Lebanon, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and threatens to inflame regional tensions.