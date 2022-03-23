Ukraine: Pressure building up on India

Yet, the comments – along with similar sentiments being shared in the United Kingdom – indicate that India may increasingly find that its strategic manoeuvring space, at least with respect to its biggest western partners, is getting constricted. That the statements come days before a crucial special emergency session of the UN General Assembly that will take up a draft resolution seeking condemnation of Russia’s offensive against Ukraine – foreign secretary Harsh Shringla has flown to New York ahead of the event – is significant. Pressure from the West to take a side appears to be building up.

The comments need to be seen in the context of the concerted and unprecedented US response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression. There is consensus across the American political, legislative and executive branches about the depth and importance of ties with India, and despite some dismay about New Delhi’s stance at the United Nations (UN), bilateral ties are seen as resilient and capable of weathering disagreements on certain issues. Moreover, New Delhi’s attempt to carve out an independent path based on its strategic interests is well understood and respected, as is its imperative to not push an old ally closer to China.

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started last month, comments by United States (US) President Joe Biden and US undersecretary for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, signalled the emergence of differences between the world’s biggest and oldest democracies. Mr Biden said the world mounted a “united front” across Europe and the Pacific, through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Quad, on Russia – with the “possible exception” of India, which was “somewhat shaky”. Hours later, Ms Nuland called on democracies to close ranks and evolve their positions on Russia, a firmer nudge than what the US administration had publicly expressed since the war began on February 24.

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started last month, comments by United States (US) President Joe Biden and US undersecretary for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, signalled the emergence of differences between the world’s biggest and oldest democracies. Mr Biden said the world mounted a “united front” across Europe and the Pacific, through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Quad, on Russia – with the “possible exception” of India, which was “somewhat shaky”. Hours later, Ms Nuland called on democracies to close ranks and evolve their positions on Russia, a firmer nudge than what the US administration had publicly expressed since the war began on February 24.

The comments need to be seen in the context of the concerted and unprecedented US response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression. There is consensus across the American political, legislative and executive branches about the depth and importance of ties with India, and despite some dismay about New Delhi’s stance at the United Nations (UN), bilateral ties are seen as resilient and capable of weathering disagreements on certain issues. Moreover, New Delhi’s attempt to carve out an independent path based on its strategic interests is well understood and respected, as is its imperative to not push an old ally closer to China.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yet, the comments – along with similar sentiments being shared in the United Kingdom – indicate that India may increasingly find that its strategic manoeuvring space, at least with respect to its biggest western partners, is getting constricted. That the statements come days before a crucial special emergency session of the UN General Assembly that will take up a draft resolution seeking condemnation of Russia’s offensive against Ukraine – foreign secretary Harsh Shringla has flown to New York ahead of the event – is significant. Pressure from the West to take a side appears to be building up.