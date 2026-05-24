WFI on the mat in battle with Vinesh

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has refused to mend its ways and the Delhi High Court, after concluding that the selection policy was unfair, cleared the way for Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games trials. This is not only the latest chapter in the battle between the federation and the celebrated wrestler but also one that has once again shown how vindictive the ones in power are. Phogat, 31, is an Asian and World Championships medallist and one of the best wrestlers produced by India. She came incredibly close to winning a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a brilliant run in the 50kg category that saw her beat the reigning champion Yui Susaki. But disaster struck on the morning of the final when she was disqualified for being above the stipulated weight during the weigh-in. A heartbroken Phogat announced her retirement soon after and only announced her decision to return in December 2025. The WFI should have welcomed her back but given their history, they have done anything but that.

The HC’s order is important from the perspective that it shows how federations can’t bully athletes. But at the same time, it must be remembered that sport is a meritocracy (PTI)

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The HC’s order is important from the perspective that it shows how federations can’t bully athletes. But at the same time, it must be remembered that sport is a meritocracy. Past achievements count for little as younger and fitter opponents are always looking to push the established greats. By giving Phogat a free run to the trials that other athletes have had to work hard to qualify for, the order can sow seeds of discontent. Since announcing her comeback, Phogat hasn’t taken part in a single event. No one quite knows the level of her fitness or whether she is competition ready. That said, it is good to have Phogat back in the mix, but it must be made clear that there are no shortcuts to the top, not even for her.

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