What to expect from the G7 meet

The inclusion of countries such as India and Indo-nesia is an acknowledgement by the world’s most industrialised nations that some global problems — such as the climate crisis and food and health security — cannot be addressed without the involvement of the developing world. While there may be calls from some quarters at the summit for India to change its position on the conflict in Ukraine or to reduce the accelerated purchase of discounted Russian energy, New Delhi has shown it is more than capable of standing up to such pressure. For the Indian side, the focus at the summit and bilateral meetings that Mr Modi will hold on the side-lines will be on the challenges in the Indo-Pacific, including the sluggish post-pandemic economic recovery, and China’s assertiveness. In an increasingly uncertain world, these meetings may set the contours of what a rules-based order may look like in the years to come.

The US is expected to present proposals to keep up the pressure on Russia to end the war with Ukraine, while outlining its vision of a free and open world order capable of standing up to the challenges from China. The US focus on Russia and China is evident from the fact that President Joe Biden will head from the G7 summit to a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Madrid (June 29-30), which is expected to endorse a new strategic concept to address threats emanating from Russia and, for the first time, China.

When leaders of seven of the world’s wealthiest nations meet at a resort in Germany’s Bavarian Alps this weekend, the focus will be on the war in Ukraine and its fallout, which has exacerbated the global economic crisis triggered by Covid-19. The United States (US) is expected to raise the challenges posed by China at the G7 Summit to be held during June 26-28 at Schloss Elmau, a castle located an hour south of Munich. Germany, the current chair of G7, has invited the leaders of India, Argentina, Indon-esia, Senegal and South Africa as part of the group-ing’s efforts to broaden engagement with the global South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will partici-pate in two special sessions devoted to the climate crisis, energy and health, food security and gender equality. Though Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that the war should not shift the focus from other challenges, such as the continuing pandemic and the climate crisis.

