Why symbolism is important

Symbols matter in politics. In the upcoming election for the next President of India, the ruling coalition has a glide path to victory – the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is within striking distance of a majority in the electoral college and with the support of some regional parties ( that have backed the government on all important pieces of legislation as well as the 2017 presidential and vice-presidential elections), its nominee is almost certainly the next occupant of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Yet, for the Opposition parties, despite only a narrow path to victory, the poll is yet another test – and possibly the most important national-level one, till the 2024 general election – on whether they can resolve internal and longstanding contradictions and come together on one platform to take on the might of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Seventeen Opposition parties took the first step towards this goal on Wednesday when they decided to field a consensus candidate, though they indicated that it will take some more weeks to zero in on a nominee.

In an election to elect the titular head of State, a position more encased in prestige and symbolism than material political power, the challenges are intrinsically different for the two blocs. For the Opposition that has often been bested by the BJP in setting the political narrative over the last eight years, the stakes are higher. This election is a test – to prove that it can set the narrative and not only react to it, that it can forge a minimum common programme for regional forces and the Congress to come together, that it can pursue a national agenda even when competing with each other in some states and that leaders can temper their personal ambitions (and dislikes) to come together. At a time when Opposition leaders allege political vendetta in central agency action, such unity – even if symbolic – can become an important political counterweight.

For the government, despite its near certainty of victory, the challenge is to nominate a candidate who can encapsulate the social and political messaging that has become an innate part of the presidential election. After a political signal to the Dalit communities in 2017, the BJP and its allies will be looking at another symbolic coup.

Symbols matter in politics, and there is none more prestigious than the office of the President. Despite the relative lack of suspense over its outcome, the July 18 election will be important to see who gets their symbolism right, and what the larger message to the nation is.