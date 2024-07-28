Work together for governance

The Supreme Court’s decisions to scrutinise the actions of the governors of Kerala and West Bengal to delay assent on Bills for several months or years has once again put the spotlight on the unseemly tussle between Raj Bhavans and elected state governments. Kerala told the Supreme Court that seven Bills were stuck with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, with two pending for 23 months, another two for about 15 months, and three for 10 months. West Bengal said eight Bills were pending with Governor CV Anand Bose, six of them since June 2022, and the other two for the past eight months. Unfortunately, this has now become the norm in some states, particularly those ruled by the Opposition parties whose governments find themselves at loggerheads with governors picked by the Centre. Such face-offs are not unprecedented — the debate around the powers of the governors and the role of the Union government in controlling them is at least 50 years old and the earliest instance of overreach came in 1959, when the Congress-run Union government dismissed the Left administration in Kerala.

The recent intensity and frequency of animosity outline the stress this puts on India’s federal structure. The breakdown of the relationship between state governments and governors spans a string of states, ranging from Punjab and Bengal to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, whose governments are opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party. At stake is not only the smooth functioning of the state but also everyday governance matters.

This is an untenable situation. The Constitution clearly defines the role of the governor, the extent of her relationship with the state government, and her discretionary powers. The governor is imagined as a guardian of the state, a moral figure of authority who will work in consonance with the elected government for better administration. Raj Bhavans need to be aware that they have to work within the bounds set by the Constitution and not as political offices. Such action lowers the authority of the position and creates avoidable complications in governance. At the same time, state governments must accord due respect to the office of the governor and not turn every disagreement into a political spectacle. Both sides need to step back from their aggressive stances. At a time when a clutch of new governors have been appointed, such efforts at improving mutual understanding will augur well for India’s democracy.