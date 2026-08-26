$103k visa fee: Trump's fresh blow at US's credibility, allies | Number Theory

India is not the only US ally suffering at the hands of the Trump administration

The H-1B visa announcement comes days after the breakdown of US-Canada trade talks, which the Canadians alleged was because of the US suddenly changing its position and speaking in multiple voices during the negotiations. The Trump administration and Trump himself has also targeted many others US allies in Europe and East Asia. This has led to a predictable fall in the US’s popularity among citizens of these countries, even as their governments continue to negotiate with the US given its economic importance in the world. A comparison of data from 2023 and 2026 Pew Surveys shows that share of respondents who viewed the US favourably has fallen in most countries for which comparable data is available. Ironical as it sounds, China has been gaining popularity in many countries during this period. Trump and Trump alone is to blame for this. The fall in US’s popularity is not just a subjective feeling. It is also affecting decisions such as foreign students going to US universities, which is facing other policy headwinds such as cap on the number of years for different types of student/scholarly visas and proposed $100,000 fee on OPT programme.