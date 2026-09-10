Brics: Spirit of multipolarity in a bipolar world | Number Theory

BRICS countries, put together, have been as big as the US in terms of their GDP for almost a decade now

IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) database has GDP data for all BRICS countries from 1992 onwards. The BRICS country missing before this period is Russia (it was the Soviet Union earlier). The 1990s saw the combined GDP share (in current US dollars) of BRICS countries increase form about 5% to 8%. The next decade, saw this number increase by 10 percentage points. While the increasing trend continued for a few more years, it seems to have stabilised in the last decade at about 25%. BRICS as a whole is still a smaller economic club than the G7 – the club of the largest advanced economies in the world whose only non-American non-European member is Japan – in terms of GDP share. But it is now at par with the US, the largest economy in the world. This one statistic lends BRICS the global importance it rightly enjoys.