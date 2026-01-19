Search
Can ‘Donroe' be a geopolitical doctrine? | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 09:14 am IST

Trump’s supporters have popularised it as the “Donroe” doctrine which tries to marry Trump’s name with the 1823 Munroe Doctrine

What the world saw as a callous act in the US abducting Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro, Donald Trump’s administration has tried to sell as the proof of a doctrine which will resurrect the US’s dominance in the Western Hemisphere. Trump’s supporters have popularised it as the “Donroe” doctrine which tries to marry Trump’s name with the 1823 Munroe Doctrine, which proclaimed US’s pre-eminence in the western hemisphere against what was then a stronger and dominant Europe. How credible are such claims? Here is what numbers tell us.

Reuters photo
