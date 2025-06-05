Future tense: The China-Pakistan relationship | Number Theory

China has traditionally been a strategic ally of Pakistan. The latter’s utility as an adversary to India, the only country that comes close to competing with China in Asia, has always been a major driver of the China-Pakistan strategic alliance. What exactly is the future of this relationship apart from trying to corner India in the subcontinent? Here are three charts which explain why its future is unlikely to be good.

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(AP)