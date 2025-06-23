Iran's economic state predates latest crisis | Number Theory

Iran’s economy has been paying for the geopolitical strife around the country for decades now and things were pretty bad even before the latest escalation
The US attacked Iran’s nuclear installations early Sunday morning. The military consequences of the attack in terms of Iran’s response and whether this triggers an escalatory cycle remain to be seen. But Iran’s economy has been paying for the geopolitical strife around the country for decades now and things were pretty bad even before the latest escalation. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.