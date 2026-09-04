Is SIR cleaning up rolls or disenfranchising voters? | Number Theory

Right now most states show a lower than estimated population voter count for even pre-SIR electors

This is the most perplexing part about the data. If the logic is that another SIR was needed to purge the rolls of deadwood entries, then the pre-SIR electoral rolls should have shown a higher number of electors than what comparable adult population projections suggest. But all 20 states and UTs for which a projection is available show a lower number of pre-SIR voters than their estimated adult population. The gap has only increased in the post-SIR numbers, as is to be expected. In 2009, state-wise elector numbers diverged from the census population data on both sides.