Is SIR cleaning up rolls or disenfranchising voters? | Number Theory
The concluding part of this series will try to juxtapose some numbers and arrive at possible explanations
The first part of this series looked at the key numbers from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) results. The larger question, however, remains. What exactly is driving these results? A definite answer is not easy, especially because India’s last published census figures, from 2011, are now obsolete. The concluding part of this series will try to juxtapose some numbers and arrive at possible explanations.
- Higher deletions in larger urban centers support theories of duplicate entries in elector rollsDelhi’s draft SIR roll has underlined a theory, these pages first proposed in a story on March 2. India’s largest urban centers, which are also likely to receive the highest number of migrants, have seen relatively larger deletion from electoral rolls in the SIR exercise. This could well be a result of the fact that many migrant workers were registered as voters in their native places as well as their place of migration, and chose to retain the former registration when SIR forced them to make a choice.
- But an exact confirmation or rejection of this theory requires latest population dataHere is a rather contrarian and provocative take on the entire SIR controversy. If voters were indeed registered in more than one constituency and the SIR is actually getting rid of a lot of duplication, then it also means that India’s adult population is lower than what we believe it to be. While this is not to discount possible wrongful deletions during the SIR exercise, if all 118 million were being deleted wrongly, it should have led to large-scale protests across the country. A comparison of India’s previous electoral rolls with elector count in the closest election supports this theory, as the number of electors has always been higher than the voting-age population. The gap did reduce in the 2009 election, which followed an SIR exercise between 2002 and 2004.
- Right now most states show a lower than estimated population voter count for even pre-SIR electorsThis is the most perplexing part about the data. If the logic is that another SIR was needed to purge the rolls of deadwood entries, then the pre-SIR electoral rolls should have shown a higher number of electors than what comparable adult population projections suggest. But all 20 states and UTs for which a projection is available show a lower number of pre-SIR voters than their estimated adult population. The gap has only increased in the post-SIR numbers, as is to be expected. In 2009, state-wise elector numbers diverged from the census population data on both sides.
- What do all these numbers mean? Some of the deletions in SIR are entirely natural, such as those of people who have died. Some might be rooted in socio-economic factors, such as marriage and migration for work. Some might indeed be wrongful exclusions because of institutional oversight or the sheer scale of the exercise. We will never be able to know their exact shares. But in a situation where most states were already reporting lower numbers of electors than population projections suggest; another possibility cannot be ruled out: India’s adult population may be lower than the projections suggest. We will have to wait for the 2027 Census data to solve the mystery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Jha
Abhishek Jha is Assistant Editor-Data at Hindustan Times. He uses statistical programming to generate newsworthy insights from large datasets. He is part of the team that produces Number Theory, a daily data story feature of the paper’s print edition. Since March 2024, he has been writing Weather Bee, a weekly column for the Hindustan Times website. He is a chemical engineer by training, who specialises in stories related to weather, climate, and the environment. Jha has been at HT since 2018, where he offers data-driven perspective and analysis on politics, environment, weather, climate, economy and society. His work includes data coverage of elections in India and abroad, including the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections; the disasters and extreme weather resulting from changing climate, such as floods, droughts, heat waves, cold waves, and dwindling snow cap in the Himalayas; the factors that drive poor air quality in northern India; the changing patterns of land use; the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on labour market conditions; the changing pattern of consumer spending seen in the new consumer spending surveys; and social norms seen in the surveys such as the National Family Health Survey.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Kishore
Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. He heads the newsroom's data journalism team, which produces Number Theory, a daily data-driven feature for the print edition and the HT app. Number Theory uses data analysis and story-telling based on it to add value to the newsroom’s daily coverage by putting stories in a larger context on a range of issues, including politics, macroeconomy, markets, global affairs and climate. Under his leadership HT’s data journalism work has established itself as a niche product in Indian journalism and pushed the boundaries of marrying academic rigour with news sense and speed. Along with writing and editing data stories, he has also been writing a weekly political economy column called Terms of Trade for HT Premium. A trained economist with an MPhil degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kishore has also been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Advanced Studies of India (CASI) at the University of Pennsylvania. Along with his journalistic work, his writings have also appeared in journals such as the Economic and Political Weekly and working papers for CASI and UNESCAP.Read More