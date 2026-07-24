Just another brick in the wall: Why is the educated youth angry | Number Theory

For most educated people, the jobs they get are far removed from their dream jobs

PLFS data shows this very clearly once again. If one looks at the income distribution of salaried workers by their educational qualification, the real discernible premium for the college educated worker, more so in terms of absolute earnings, only shows for the top 25% of the cohort. Half of India’s graduate-and-above salaried workers reported earning up to just ₹ 30,000 per month. This number was even lower -- ₹ 22,000 -- for graduate-and-above workers in the 15-34-years age group. If one were to describe a monthly income of ₹ 1 lakh as an aspirational wage for a college educated salaried worker, only about 4% of India’s graduate-and-above workers made that kind of money. While presenting the 2025-26 Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the new tax slabs would mean no tax payable for salaried income up to ₹ 12.75 lakh per annum, suggesting that even the government was okay with the idea of not taxing income up to this level. What explains this broken promise of education in India? Why does educational training not translate into better paying jobs in India?