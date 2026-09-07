Monsoon may end with July as its inly bright spot | Number Theory

The IMD classifies a deficit of 20%-60% as “deficient” and that of 60% or more as “large deficient” at the local level. Surpluses of the same degree are termed “excess” and “large excess”, with rainfall within 20% of the LPA classified as normal. As of September 6, 49.9% of the country is in one of the deficient categories, 3.7 percentage points more than on July 31. To be sure, most of this increase has come from a decline in area under excess categories, with the area under normal rain roughly steady at 36.6%. This is because surplus rainfall since the middle of August has shifted to a narrow band running from Uttarakhand to northern Odisha. This has decreased deficient area by over 30 percentage points in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand and by 5-10 percentage points in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar between July 31 and September 6, even as such area increased in other states.