Number Theory: Delhi's legislature, executive profiled — 2

The first part of this series examined the details of Delhi’s MLAs and ministers by party and region. The concluding part looks at their caste and religion to examine how the executive and legislative branches in the Capital have evolved over the decades. As caste identities are often not part of official records and their broad classification into other backward classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and others vary across states, multiple rounds of cross-checks have been made with various official and unofficial sources.

All Delhi MLAs pose with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and chief minister Rekha Gupta at the Vidhan Sabha on March 18. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)