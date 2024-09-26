Number Theory: Economic pain, political reset, what’s next for Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka has elected a leftist Anura Kumar Dissanayake as its new president. Dissanayake’s victory is nothing short of complete rejection of the mainstream political spectrum in the island nation, which plunged into a massive economic crisis two years ago. The election results make sense when seen in the backdrop of the economic pain Sri Lankan people have suffered in the last two years. But Sri Lanka’s economic troubles are far from over and will test the new government’s abilities. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the new President of Sri Lanka.(@anuradisanayake)