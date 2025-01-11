Number Theory: Five datasets show 1.5°C breach in 2024

Six organisations that monitor global climate made a concerted effort to release their analysis of the average global temperature in 2024 together on January 10. Their datasets are usually updated with the numbers from the previous month in a staggered manner. The reason for the coordinated effort in 2024? All these datasets except one show that 2024 was warmer than the pre-industrial baseline by more than 1.5°C, the first time this has happened in more than one dataset. Here is a breakdown of 2024 global temperatures in four charts.

