Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
Number Theory: Five datasets show 1.5°C breach in 2024

ByAbhishek Jha
Jan 11, 2025 10:48 AM IST

All these datasets except one show that 2024 was warmer than the pre-industrial baseline by more than 1.5°C.

Six organisations that monitor global climate made a concerted effort to release their analysis of the average global temperature in 2024 together on January 10. Their datasets are usually updated with the numbers from the previous month in a staggered manner. The reason for the coordinated effort in 2024? All these datasets except one show that 2024 was warmer than the pre-industrial baseline by more than 1.5°C, the first time this has happened in more than one dataset. Here is a breakdown of 2024 global temperatures in four charts.

Representative photo(AP)
Representative photo(AP)
